Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the scheduling of fresh intra-party elections, slated to be held on March 3 (Sunday), as per Dawn. Following a prolonged legal battle and extensive hearings preceding the February 8 general elections, the PTI faced the revocation of its symbol last month. The Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision, deeming the party's internal polls "unconstitutional".

According to Dawn, in its detailed ruling, the apex court emphasized that while a political party must never be deprived of its election symbol due to minor infractions, the absence of intra-party elections constituted a significant violation of the law and the Constitution.

The verdict compelled numerous party members to contest the elections independently, under varied electoral symbols, thereby depriving the PTI of its entitlement to reserved seats. Initially slated for February 5, the party postponed the internal elections in light of security concerns and administrative challenges arising from the February 8 general elections, as per Dawn.

Today, the PTI's Federal Chief Election Commission unveiled the schedule for the intra-party elections, now rescheduled for March 3. As per the schedule provided by Dawn, the party will issue a notice inviting nomination papers for PTI members on February 22. Nomination papers can be submitted to the returning officers (RO) between 10 am and 3 pm on February 23 and 24.

The scrutiny of nomination forms is slated for completion by 3 pm on February 25, with February 26 set as the deadline for filing appeals against the RO's decisions.

The adjudication of appeals and the finalization of panel and candidate lists are expected by February 29. Moreover, February 28 marks the last day for candidate and panel withdrawals and the issuance of revised panellists. Intra-party elections are scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm on March 3, with polling stations designated as polling stations.

PTI Central office in Islamabad, PTI Provincial Secretariat in Balochistan, Mehmaan-e-Khas Wedding Hall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DHA in Lahore, and Insaf House in Sindh The results of the elections will be declared by 8 pm on the same day, with notifications issued on March 4.

In a subsequent media briefing in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar Khan confirmed PTI Senator Ali Zafar's candidacy for the chairman's position in the intra-party polls scheduled for March 3. He further announced Omar Ayub's candidacy for the position of party secretary-general, citing it as "Khan Sahib's decision".

Despite facing challenges, PTI-backed independent candidates secured significant victories in the February 8 polls. On February 11, two days after opting to sit on the opposition benches and launch a nationwide campaign against alleged electoral misconduct, the PTI initiated efforts to form governments in the Centre, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aligning with a new partner, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Almost all PTI-backed independent candidates officially joined the SIC, with 89 MNAs, 85 KP Assembly members, 106 Punjab Assembly members, and nine Sindh Assembly members submitting their affidavits. Notably, three party leaders refrained from filing affidavits, intending to contest PTI's intra-party elections. PTI sources expressed optimism regarding securing their due share of reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies.