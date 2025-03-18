Pakistan PM to visit Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic cooperation, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A FO statement said Sharif's delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnerships in key sectors, and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

“The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries,” the statement said.

It said matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, and issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister's visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, the FO said.