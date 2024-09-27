Pakistan PM likens Kashmir with Palestine in UNGA address

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Friday raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, saying India should reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue with it for a “peaceful” resolution of the issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, as expected, making references to Article 370.

In an over 20 minute speech, Sharif spoke at length about Kashmir saying that “similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self determination”.

Referring to India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Sharif said to secure durable peace, “India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures” of August 2019 and "enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution" of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and "the wishes of the Kashmiri people".

Pakistan regularly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the subject matter being discussed or the theme of the forum and fails to get any support or traction.

New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

India has also asked Pakistan to concentrate on addressing its internal matters rather than raising the Kashmir issue and indulging in frivolous allegations against New Delhi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.