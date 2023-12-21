Begin typing your search...

Pakistan: Nine terrorists involved in attack on security forces arrested

ByIANSIANS|21 Dec 2023 1:32 PM GMT
ISLAMABAD: Nine terrorists, including the mastermind and seven facilitators, involved in the attack on Army checkpost in the Daraban area in Dera Ismail Khan that left 23 security personnel dead, were arrested by Pakistan Police on Thursday, local media reported.

The Counter Terrorism Department of the Police said of the arrested, six belong to Afghanistan while the mastermind of the deadly attack hails from DI Khan's Daraban area, Geo News reported.

In early hours of December 12, six terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into a military base in the area followed by suicide bombing attack.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a new group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

