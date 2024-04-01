Pakistan National Assembly session is set to convene today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session is set to convene on Monday, at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

The session will focus on discussions pertaining to both national and international importance

According to sources, call attention notices on smuggling, under-invoicing, and mis-declaration of steel imports are part of the agenda.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the July-December 2021 report in the session on the implementation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Additionally, a call attention notice against overseas employment promoters for non-redressal of complaints will also be part of the agenda, as per Dunya News.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced that it has finalised all arrangements for the upcoming nationwide Senate elections, scheduled to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly as well as in all four provincial assemblies, running from 9 am to 4 pm.

Distinctive ballot papers in four different colours have been printed for the Senate elections, signifying various categories of seats. White papers will denote general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats, as reported by ARY News.

The transportation of election materials to returning officers has been successfully completed, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process. Returning officers have already issued the final list of candidates contesting for the 48 vacant Senate seats.