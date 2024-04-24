Pakistan: Medical team advises 'gastroenterology review' for Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: A three-member medical. from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has recommended a "gastroenterology review for Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, following a medical examination conducted at her Bani Gala residence, Geo News reported.

The team, consisting of Dr Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira, and Dr Sidra, including a cardiologist, visited Bibi after she complained of acidity and chest pain.

During the examination, the team advised Bibi to make dietary and lifestyle changes. The medical evaluation lasted for at least 75 minutes, and the doctors recommended the "gastroenterology review" to assess any underlying gastrointestinal issues, as reported by Geo News.

Last week, Bibi underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation at a private hospital in Islamabad, under the supervision of Khan's family physician, Dr Asim Yousuf. Although she stayed at the hospital for six hours and underwent diagnostic tests such as endoscopy, ultrasound, echo, and ECG, she declined to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample.

Despite the refusal to undergo a blood test, the hospital sources Indicated that all medical reports cleared Bibi, with doctors diagnosing only a minor gastric issue. Dr Yousuf was present during the check-up, overseeing the evaluation.

Bibi's residence in Bani Gala is currently functioning as a sub-jail, following legal proceedings involving the former prime minister's wife. The medical team's visit to her residence occurred on Monday night at 11 pm, in response to her health concerns.

The recommendation for a "gastroenterology review" underscores the medical team's attention to potential gastrointestinal issues, aligning with Bibi's complaints of acidity and chest pain. As she considers dietary and lifestyle adjustments, Bibi continues to undergo medical evaluations to ensure her well-being, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan allegations that his wife, Bushra Bibi who is serving time in jail was given food mixed with "toilet cleaner,". The Islamabad accountability court ordered a medical examination, in which doctors gave Bushra Bibi a clean chit of health, Geo News additionally reported.

The medical examination was done in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder's trusted family physician.

During her examination, the former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy.