Pakistan: JUI-F chief criticises Pakistan's ongoing crackdown against Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised Pakistan's ongoing crackdown against Afghans, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He has argued that the action being carried out by authorities is not only targeting illegal Afghan immigrants but also affecting those who are residing legally. At a news conference, Fazl warned that this heavy-handed approach could lead to several problems and urged the government to cautiously deal with the matter.

The JUI-F chief expressed alarm over the alleged violation of human rights that was witnessed during the authorities' pursuit of Afghan individuals. He denounced the "ruthless actions", accusing the bureaucracy of acting like vultures, aggressively preying on vulnerable individuals, as per The Express Tribune.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief invited the international human rights watchdogs to visit Pakistan and observe the situation firsthand, stressing the importance of following a proper method to address the issue at hand.

The JUI-F chief also brought attention to the fact that deteriorating relations with neighbouring countries were not beneficial. He criticised the selective targeting of foreign nationals, particularly Afghans while highlighting that there were others residing illegally in Pakistan as well. He went on to reiterate his suggestions for the formation of a commission to facilitate reconciliation and resolve the issues.

Fazl said that it would take time for the Afghan rulers to mature and become as responsible as their Pakistani counterparts. He emphasised the need to consider the problems seriously, criticising the caretaker government for exacerbating the difficulties.

The Pakistan government recently announced a major crackdown on illegal migrants, intended to begin in the following month. The decision raised concerns among foreigners without proper documentation, including the estimated 1.7 million Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan.

The crackdown coincides with strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stemming from attacks in Pakistan by Taliban-allied militants who frequently cross the shared border to seek shelter in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's law enforcement agencies have apprehended more than 1,700 Afghan nationals in Karachi for residing without valid documents, Dawn reported.

The caretaker Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz, disclosed this information while also announcing plans for the deportation of all undocumented immigrants living in Sindh.