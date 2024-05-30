Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in two May 9 riot cases

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Pakistan acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday in two May 9 violence cases, ARY News reported.

The court acquitted the PTI founder in both cases on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Imran Khan's counsel Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha had completed their arguments on the bail pleas, as reported by ARY News.

According to the details, the court heard the bail pleas where Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab announced the verdict on two May 9 cases registered at Shahzad Town Police Station.

The FIR was registered by an unauthorized person and the PTI founder was charged under Section 109, however, they did not present any evidence, the lawyer said.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan filed a plea seeking an acquittal plea in May 9 violence cases, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan's counsel Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court and filed a plea for his acquittal.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal inquired about the number of cases against the PTI founder and asked if the challan against Khan was collected in the cases.

Naeem Panjutha told the court that Imran Khan's Toshakhana sentence is suspended, and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and cypher case are still pending.

On May 9 last year, violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman's arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order, ARY News reported.

Moreover, army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

Notably, the PTI founder was named as the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.