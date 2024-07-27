Pakistan: Authorities impose Section 144 in Quetta

QUETTA: The authorities have banned all kinds of public meetings, processions and rallies under section 144 in Pakistan's Quetta, ARY News reported. The district administration has announced the decision through a notification. The district administration also placed containers for an indefinite period on the roads entering and leaving the city of Quetta, including Maghrib Bypass, Hazar Ganji, Lakpass and Sibi Road.

The district administration said security has been placed on high alert throughout the city, according to ARY News report. Earlier, the Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days. According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Section 144 will remain in effect from July 26-28.

The administration has placed a ban on maintaining law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats, ARY News reported. The notification stated that the administration would ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad. The imposition of Section 144 bans gatherings of five or more people and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Punjab Home Department said that any political gathering or assembly was likely to provide a "soft target" to terrorists and miscreants due to the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.

It said that any political gathering posed "serious security threats" and was also "likely to cause threat to public peace and order as well as inconvenience to public at large," according to Dawn report. The home department called it "essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity."

It further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace, the safety of lives and property of the public and tranquillity in Punjab, Dawn reported. The order released by the home department said, "Now therefore, government of the Punjab ... prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28."

Earlier this week, Islamabad district administration in a press release said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest will be permitted, Dawn reported. The press release said, "Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken in case of violation of law. In view of the protest, a force of Islamabad police has been deployed. Citizens should avoid being part of any illegal activities."

Furthermore, the Islamabad police also issued a warning, saying that no gathering was permitted without taking permission.