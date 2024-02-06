Pakistan: Arrest warrants issued as government employees skip election duties

ISLAMABAD: Arrest warrants have been issued for government employees who have failed to fulfil their election duties for the 2024 elections, as reported by ARY News

This decision was taken during an emergency meeting convened by the Returning Officer of Sehwan in Jamshoro.

The meeting, chaired by the Returning Officer of Sehwan, addressed the non-compliance of government employees with their assigned election duties as per ARY News.

Consequently, the Returning Officer instructed the police to take action against 134 government employees who had refused to perform their designated election duties.

Under the directive of the Returning Officer, the district administration has issued orders for the arrest of these government employees belonging to various departments, including education, health, and water supply, as reported by a Pakistan-based news channel, ARY News.

The reluctance of these employees to fulfil their election duties is a matter of serious concern.

Earlier this week, similar action was taken in Karachi, where arrest warrants were issued for 267 employees of the Sindh health department who have been absent from their election duties.

The warrants were issued by the Returning Officer of PS-110-Karachi, South, Muhammad Hayyat. The employees, including women, have been consistently absent from their assigned election duties, prompting the issuance of arrest warrants.

In response to these developments, on February 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan, in a press statement after the meeting, said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining peace during the electoral process. He warned that those attempting to disrupt the polls would face strict consequences.

The issuance of arrest warrants underscores the authorities’ commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of elections and the fulfilment of election duties by government employees. Any attempts to obstruct the electoral process will be met with decisive action under the law.