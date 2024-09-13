Pakistan: Amidst protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opposition leader criticises Imran Khan party's political strategy

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Pakistan has opined that ruling party members should speak with their leader if they genuinely intend to turn the country over to elected representatives, the Dawn reported on Friday.

As per the Islamabad-based publication, the LoP Ibadullah stated that for the last three days, the Treasury benches in the provincial assembly had been discussing the role of the establishment in politics but their leader Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had expressed a desire to have talks limited to the establishment.

"Establishment says they have no role in politics but your leader wants to talk to them only. Who is dragging them into politics?" the opposition leader said on Thursday at the provincial assembly meeting, which was presided over by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) lawmaker declared that he disapproved of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur's address on September 8 that targeted the media, political figures, and the establishment.

He also denounced the removal of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly grounds. Politicians, according to the leader of the opposition, were not prepared to give each other space.

He asserted that the mess originated inside the political class and that neither a general nor a bureaucrat had ever degraded another general on a talk show, the Dawn reported.

With protests taking place in the districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur, Ibadullah stated that maintaining law and order was the most crucial issue facing the province.

However, no one from the Treasury benches visited any of these areas and met protesting police and neither any statement was released by the government in this regard, as per Dawn.

"My leader did not offer offices to those, who beheaded people and carried out explosions. You must have good relations with them, so talk to them," he said, referring to Gandapur's statement on holding direct talks with the Taliban.

He further claimed that when retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed brought militants back to the province, it was under the Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He went on to say that while the PTI should engage in politics, it must first fulfil its obligations.