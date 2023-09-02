Pakistan: 8 ‘terrorists’ killed in Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN: Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight people whom it termed as “terrorists” in separate operations in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that security forces on Friday raided a house in Basima, a town and tehsil headquarters in the Washuk district after receiving the information.

In the operation, five people were killed and three others managed to escape.

As per the ARY News, the CTD seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the encounter site. The identity of the deceased are being ascertained.

In another operation in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of outlawed organisation, the outlet said. According to the terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.

Last month, security forces in Pakistan killed two gunmen who attacked a convoy of Chinese workers in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, according to the army’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement confirming the attack on a convoy in Balochistan but not on the Chinese people.

ISPR said that "Terrorists attacked a military convoy" in the district Gwadar, where they used small arms and hand grenades during the activity.