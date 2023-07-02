Pak: Several cities at risk of urban flooding as monsoon rains likely to begin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi could be facing urban flooding, as monsoon rains are likely to begin in the country from Monday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

PMD, also known as the Met Office, said in a statement that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from July 3, Geo News reported.

The rains may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 4-7, the Met Office stated and asked authorities to remain alert. The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

According to PMD forecast rain, wind, and thundershower would hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum from July 3-8. It is also expected to hit Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh, Geo News reported.

Rain, wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, DG khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

The PMD has also forecasted rain, wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi on July 7 and 8, Geo News reported.

The Met Office also warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6-8. "Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast," Geo News quoted the statement.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell, the Met Office said. Earlier, Geo News had reported that heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to issues in sewerage systems.

In Rawalpindi, roads, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Sadiqabad, were affected by accumulated water leading to ongoing disruptions to life in both Pindi and the federal capital.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remained blocked with water making its way into shops and houses, as per Geo News.