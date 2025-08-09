Begin typing your search...

    Pak security forces kill 47 terrorists in Balochistan close to Afghanistan border

    Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Aug 2025 7:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-09 13:30:18  )
    Pak security forces kill 47 terrorists in Balochistan close to Afghanistan border
    X

    Pakistan military (AP)

    PESHAWAR: At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border in the last two days, Pakistan military's media wing said on Saturday.

    The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 33 terrorists in Sambaza in Zhob district during the intervening night of August 7-8.

    Another 14 terrorists were neutralised in another operation in the surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Afghanistan border on the intervening night of August 8-9, the ISPR said.

    Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.

    Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

    AfganistanBalochistanGeopoliticsPakistan
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X