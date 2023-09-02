Pak: Police stop lawyers from meeting Imran Khan at Attock jail

ATTOCK [Pakistan]: Lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan were not allowed by the police to meet him at the Attock Jail, ARY News reported. Lawyers Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha and Gohar Ali were scheduled to meet Khan on Friday.

Gohar Ali informed the media that the PTI leader's sentence had been suspended and that he had been detained in connection with the cypher case. Despite court orders, "I was not permitted to meet with the PTI chairman," Ali said. Ranjha said that the court had ordered the jail officials to allow telephonic conversation between the PTI chief and his sons but the jail officials did not grant permission, according to ARY News. The legal team representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief received the case file for the cypher case yesterday.

According to reports, the PTI chief's remand information and the record of the Cypher case were given to the former prime minister's legal team. The PTI Chairman's attorney had asked the court for the cypher case record. The record was delivered to the legal team after the court accepted the petition, as PTI Chief's attorney Khalid Yousaf later acknowledged, as reported by ARY News.

The transfer of the former prime minister's Cipher case hearing to Attock jail was previously rejected by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The spokesperson for the party stated that PTI wanted the Supreme Court to take note of the violation of human rights. The hearing of cypher case, against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chief, was moved to the Attock jail.

According to a statement from the law ministry, the ministry approved holding the former prime minister's Cypher case hearing in Attock prison. It is important to note that a special court in Islamabad ordered the PTI chairman to be jailed in judicial custody in the Cypher case at the Attock Jail, where the former premier is being held, ARY News reported.