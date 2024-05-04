Pak: JUI-F chief announces grand event for 50th anniversary of declaring Ahmadis non-Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced that his party would hold a "grand event" at the Lahore's tower Minar-i- Pakistan on September 7 this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1974 decision that declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

He made the remarks in a conference held on the Palestinian issue. Maulana Fazr-ur-Rehman, a prominent politician, who served as Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition from 2004 until 2007.

He said, "7 September, 2024....this will be the 50th anniversary of declaring Ahmadis as non-Muslims in 1974 and. On this day, I announce that the golden jubilee will be celebrated at Minar-e-Pakistan. The whole country will participate in it."

The ongoing hostility of the Pakistani state toward Ahmadi community and other religious minorities in the country has given people like Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman more confidence.

Minority communities in Pakistan, including Ahmadis, Christians, Hindus, and others, have experienced persecution and targeted violence in addition to discrimination in the workplace and educational system.

The Ahmadi community, which was officially declared non-Muslims four decades ago is increasingly under attack. Furthermore, there are instances of hate speech, conspiracy theories, and anti-semitic propaganda in some spheres of Pakistani society, such as the media, religious discourse, and online forums.

JUI-F chief defended the Hamas attack on Israel, saying it was carried out to make the world aware of the plight of Palestinians.

He said, "Hamas attack has again highlighted the Palestine cause. The struggle to liberate Palestine has started again. The other side will not be ready to take steps back, but the world sees the action of Hamas as a step towards the liberation of Palestine."

On October 7, Hamas terrorists stormed into nearby Israeli towns in an unprecedented surprise attack. They kidnapped several people and killed dozens of more. Following this, Hamas launched a counter-offensive against Israel.

Earlier in April, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), a non-government organisation (NGO) from Pakistan had raised its voice, for the protection of minorities, their properties, and worship places, the HRPF said in a statement.

The NGO expressed severe concern, highlighting the recent attacks on churches, Hindu temples, Ahmadiyya's mosques, and minority towns and the grabbing of agricultural land, homes, graveyards, and worship places, among other properties. HRFP noted that the violations are increasing day-by-day, however, there are no strategies or policies to stop such violation.