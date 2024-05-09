Pak army says it would not allow 'executors' of May 9 violence to get away with their acts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's army on Thursday condemned the violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters last year, vowing that it would not allow its "executors" to get away with their violent acts.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

In a statement on the first anniversary of the violence, the army said its entire leadership “strongly condemn the criminal acts perpetrated on 9th May 2023”.

Terming May 9 (Black Day) as one of the "darkest days in our national history", the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.

"It was a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country,” it said, adding that by displaying utmost restraint during this deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence, Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted the insidious conspiracy by the planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilise Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the Armed Forces.

The army said that after failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planner, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the Armed Forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions.

"It is precisely for this reason there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of 9th May tragedy nor they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land,” it said.

"Bringing the real culprits of 9th May to justice is paramount to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memories of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such an unwarranted conduct in future," it added.

The armed forces renewed their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, both external and internal.