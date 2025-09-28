Begin typing your search...

    Over 66,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says

    The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack.

    AuthorAPAP|28 Sept 2025 4:46 PM IST
    Over 66,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gazas Health Ministry says
    X

    A Palestinian man carries the body of Hassan Nasr, 12, who was killed by an Israeli military strike in Zawaida, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. AP/PTI

    CAIRO: Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday.

    The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack. Among the dead were 79 who were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, it said.

    Israel's military continued its offense in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and planned to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.

    GazaIsrael Gaza warGaza health MinistryPalestinian
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X