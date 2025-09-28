Over 66,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry says

CAIRO: Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack. Among the dead were 79 who were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, it said.

Israel's military continued its offense in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and planned to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.