Over 2.4 mn refugees will need resettling in 2024: UNHCR

GEVENA: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said that more than 2.4 million refugees globally will need resettling in 2024, a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023.

According to the UNHCR's Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024 report, the Asian region tops the list of estimated needs for 2024, with nearly 730,000 refugees due to require resettlement support, representing 30 per cent of the global needs, reports Xinhua news agency.

The report said that with the Syrian crisis extending to its 13th year and remaining the largest refugee situation.

Syrian refugees continue to present the highest resettlement needs for the eighth consecutive year.

Around 754,000 Syrians across the globe require urgent assistance through resettlement.

Refugees from Afghanistan are estimated to have the second-highest resettlement needs, followed by those from South Sudan, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to UNHCR, in 2022, out of approximately 116,000 applications, only 58,457 refugees were able to depart for resettlement.

The UN body said that resettlement provides a lifeline of hope and protection to those facing extreme risks, by offering a durable solution while reducing the pressure on host countries.

"We are witnessing a concerning increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. Resettlement remains a critical lifeline for those most at risk and with specific needs," said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.