One killed, 20 injured in twin blasts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and 20 others were injured in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

The first blast happened when a truck loaded with coal hit a land mine in Dukki district of the province, while the second blast triggered by a remote-controlled device occurred when people gathered at the spot, police sources from the province told Xinhua.

The police sources said that several officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and mine workers were among the victims, adding that the CTD personnel rushed to the site to inspect the area after the first explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

All the injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, with several of them in critical condition.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.