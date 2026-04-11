North Korean leader Kim backs China's push for multipolar world' in talks with foreign minister

During the meeting on Friday, Kim said his government will fully support Chinese efforts to achieve territorial integrity based on its “one-China principle”, a reference to Beijing's official position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also outlined North Korea's position on unspecified regional and international issues of “mutual concern” and said sustained development of ties between the two countries has become more crucial in the current geopolitical environment, KCNA said.

Wang, on a two-day trip to North Korea, said the countries' relations were entering a “new phase” following a summit last year between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.