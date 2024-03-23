Nooyi’s advice toIndian students inthe US: Do what it takes to stay safe

NEW YORK: Amid a string of tragic and concerning incidents involving Indian students in the US, former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi has advised them to be “watchful”, respect local laws and urged them to not engage in drugs or excessive drinking to ensure their safety and security in this country.

Nooyi, considered among the most powerful and influential business executives globally, issued an over 10-minute long video advising Indian students coming to the US to stay safe and alert and to avoid activities that can land them in trouble. The video was posted on X by the Consulate General of India in New York on Thursday.

“I’ve been reading and listening to all the news of Indian students finding themselves in unfortunate situations,” Nooyi, 68, said in the video. “It’s up to you to make sure you do what it takes to remain safe.…stay within the law, do not venture out into dark places alone at night, do not engage in drugs or excessive drinking please. All of these are just formulae for disaster,” she said.

She also advised the Indian students in the US to go out in groups and with friends.