Netanyahu says he hopes he and Biden can overcome disagreements

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes he and U.S. President Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements over the war in Gaza, after Biden withheld some weapons from Israel.

"We often had our agreements but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country," Netanyahu said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show.