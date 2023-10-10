Begin typing your search...

Netanyahu coalition partners green-light possible emergency government

Some centre-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.

ByReutersReuters|10 Oct 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem (REUTERS)

JERUSALEM - All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said.

Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel's build-up for war, some centre-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.


Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin NetanyahugovernmentLikud partyHamasGazaIsrael
