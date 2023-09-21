Nestle unlawfully bottled spring water for over 100 years: US

WASHINGTON: The water regulator of the US state of California has said that the beverage corporate giant Nestle had illegally diverted and bottled water from mountain springs for over 100 years, the media reported.

The bottled water is sold under Arrowhead, a household brand whose label reads "Since 1894."

Nestle sold the bottled water business in 2021 and Nestle Waters North America began operating under the new name BlueTriton Brands later, Xinhua news agency reported.

California State Water Resources Control Board ordered the company to stop drawing water for bottling from most of its water-collection sites in the San Bernardino Mountains by November 1 and has given it 30 days to appeal to the board.

The Board began investigation in 2015 after receiving a number of complaints against Nestle Waters North America from individuals and organisations as well as a petition signed by hundreds of people, according to the agency's documents.

The complaints accuse Nestle of diverting water without a valid right and unreasonably using water, among other allegations.

After eight years of investigation, including dozens of hearings, the board determined on Tuesday that BlueTriton does not have permission to use the water.

The company disagreed, saying its predecessors had been doing so for more than 125 years. It also argued that it takes water that is underground and that the state water board does not have the authority to regulate groundwater.

BlueTriton Brands said it would sue to block the order.