Nepal Army imposes nationwide restrictive orders, curfew to curb possible violence

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders from morning till 5 pm, followed by a curfew until 6 am the next day, to curb any possible violence under the guise of protest.

In a statement, the Army warned that any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals and property during this period would be treated as criminal activity and dealt with accordingly.

The Army said the measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation.

"There are also possible threats of rape and violent attacks against individuals," the statement said.

"Keeping in view the security situation of the country, restrictive orders and a curfew have been enforced," it said.

The statement clarified that vehicles and personnel engaged in essential services, including ambulances, fire engines, health workers, and security forces, would be permitted to operate during the restrictive orders and curfew.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

However, the agitation continued even after his resignation.

Protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.