Nepal announces national mourning on Tuesday over death of Nepalese in Israel

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government has declared national mourning in honor of killing of ten Nepali nationals in Israel.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, wrote on X, that a special meeting of council of ministers declared the national day of mourning on 23rd of Ashoj (Tuesday), to mourn the loss of lives.

At least ten Nepali students, who were in Israel with regards to the scheme “Learn and Earn”, were killed on Saturday during the Hamas offensive against the Israel. The students were pursuing higher education in Israel.

The Nepalese government has also decided to hoist the national flag in government offices and Nepali missions abroad.

Rekha Sharma, the spokesperson of the Nepal government, said that the entire nation is in shock and the government has decided to provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased.

The government has also decided to bring back the dead bodies in coordination with Israeli authorities and asked the Nepali citizens to register their names at Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv if they want to return back from war torn country.

Sharma said that with the support of Nepal Airlines and Himalaya Airlines, the government will bring back the Nepali citizens those who wish to return.

It is estimated that over 4,600 Nepali citizens are living and working in Israel mostly. On Tuesday alone, the Israeli army evacuated at least 32 Nepalese and shifted them to safe locations.

The Cabinet has also decided to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as possible in coordination with the government of Israel.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Dahal had also called a meeting of all political parties representing in house where leaders had urged him to repatriate the Nepalese citizens from Israel as soon as possible and arrange the possibility of shifting the Nepalese citizens to the safe places.

Nepalese Embassy in Israel said that it is preparing to repatriate the dead bodies in coordination with Israeli authorities.

It said that four Nepalese are taking treatment in a local hospital, two have been rescued and one citizen has gone missing.

Around 200 Nepalese citizens have registered their names with the Embassy who want to return back to Nepal.