Myanmar declares week-long national mourning over deadly earthquake

MANDALAY: Myanmar's State Administration Council's Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on Monday announced a week-long mourning period following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

In recognition of and sympathy for the damage and loss of lives caused by the earthquake, the period from March 31 to April 6 has been declared national mourning days. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, he said.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday, about 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in the massive earthquake, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported that 36 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.5, have occurred as of Monday morning.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday, causing massive casualties and damage in multiple countries.

The epicentre was only about 20 km from Mandalay, the country's second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million. In response, the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, the northeastern part of Shan State, the capital of Nay Pyi Taw, and the Bago Region.

Rescue operations are still underway, while international relief efforts are being swiftly mobilised to address the dire needs of the affected population.

Several key roads linking Mandalay and Yangon in the south were damaged or blocked, while airports in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw were temporarily shut down, with all flights cancelled.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed significant structural damage to buildings, temples and several historical sites in the Mandalay region, including the Mandalay Palace and the Mahamuni Pagoda.

The earthquake is the strongest by magnitude so far this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and southwest China.

In Thailand, 10 people were killed and 42 others injured, with 78 others remaining missing in the capital of Bangkok, authorities said Saturday.

Following the quake, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a state of emergency in Bangkok. Noticeable tremors were felt in Thailand's northern provinces, such as Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. Some tourist attractions in the Pai District of Mae Hong Son have collapsed.

Hours after a high-intensity earthquake jolted Myanmar, causing widespread devastation, India also came to the quick rescue of the neighbouring country by sending rescue teams and providing humanitarian aid to assist in evacuation efforts, as well as comforting the displaced populace.