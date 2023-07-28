Multiple warnings unheeded ahead of deadly underpass flooding in S.Korea

SEOUL: The South Korean government on Friday said multiple warnings went unheeded ahead of the deadly underpass flooding that claimed the lives of 14 people earlier this month.

The underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju, 112 km southeast of Seoul, was flooded on July 15 after an embankment was brought down by the rising water level amid torrential downpours, submerging several vehicles, including a bus, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office, conducted an inspection to determine the causes behind the tragic flooding and detected criminal suspicions involving a total of 36 people.

"It was the result of numerous agencies failing to recognize the seriousness of the situation and respond actively, despite receiving several warnings, such as reports," Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu told a press briefing.

The inspection revealed a total of three calls were made to the 112 and 119 hotlines on the day of the flooding, the office said.

Additionally, a construction supervisor had warned authorities seven times before the incident about the possibility of flooding.

The inspection identified 63 officials who exhibited negligence and will be reported for disciplinary measures.

Moreover, two individuals were found to have demolished the original embankment and constructed a feeble emergency embankment without reporting the change to the authorities.

In consideration of the gravity of the situation, the government launched the inspection just two days after the accident.