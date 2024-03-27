MQM founder Altaf Hussain warns against Balochistan CM's 'assurances'

LONDON: Founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, warned the Baloch people against the promise made by Balochistan Chief Minister and asked what guarantee would be given to Baloch fighters if they gave up fighting.

Recently, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, said that the government is willing to negotiate with the 'dissatisfied' people of Balochistan, they should return from the mountains, lay down their arms, end their resistance and return within the national fabric, they will be granted amnesty.

Commenting on the proposal from the Balochistan CM, the MQM supremo said that before offering the proposal to present Baloch resistance fighters, the Baloch should be asked what guarantee they can give to the Baloch fighters.

"Due to the betrayal of the army with the Baloch leaders who fought for their rights in the past, the Baloch are not ready to believe in any promises or offers from the state and the government," Hussain said during a live studio session on social media platform TikTok.

The MQM supremo praised this move by the Balochistan CM, but stated that the entire issue is one of "political coercion and credibility."

He mentioned that historically, "Balochistan was not part of Pakistan, but was forcibly annexed" and the Baloch have been struggling for freedom and control over their land since 1948.

"The army's atrocities have forced the Baloch to reluctantly resort to armed resistance for their rights, but the army has never fulfilled its promises to the Baloch leaders, always betraying them. In 1948, during the first armed struggle under Prince Karim's leadership, the Baloch were betrayed, Prince Karim and his companions were arrested and sentenced," Hussain said.

"Similarly, during General Ayub Khan's era, when the second armed struggle took place under the leadership of Nawab Nauroz Khan, the army used the Quran to trick Nawab Nauroz Khan, promising amnesty if they stopped their resistance and came down from the mountains," he added.

Citing the example of Nawab Nauroz Khan, Hussain said that he was arrested along with his sons by the army against their promises and were later executed. Though, Khan's death sentence was turned into life time impressment due to his old age, he later died in jail due to "physical and mental torture."

Hussain said that he would ask the Balochistan CM what guarantee would he give to the Baloch resistance fighters that they would not face the same fate as in the past if they stopped their resistance.

He stated that the people of Balochistan have always been spoken with the language of force. He said even during General Pervez Musharraf's era, instead of honouring the agreements made with Nawab Akbar Bugti, a military operation was launched in Balochistan.

"I had a conversation with General Musharraf on this matter, I explained to him that the operation in Balochistan would not be in the interest of the country in any way, and the matter should be resolved through dialogue. I plainly told him that if a military operation was started in Balochistan, we would leave the government. Because of our strong stance, General Musharraf withdrew the decision to launch the operation, but later on suddenly launched an operation in Balochistan and martyred Nawab Bugti.

The MQM further said that the Baloch people have suffered a lot of injustice, it is time that "Balochistan is handed over to the Baloch people."