Massive protests against disappearances, brutality despite blockades in Balochistan

BOLOCHISTAN: Thousands of people from Dera Ghazi Khan participated in the protest against the Pakistan government’s genocide against state terrorism and brutality in Balochistan.

People were seen participating in the ongoing rally by the Baloch Unity Committee in Dera Ghazi Khan. Ghayur Baloch of Makran, Jhalawan, Sarawan, Kohistan, Koh-e-Sulaiman and Dera Ghazi Khan were raising their voice against state terrorism, Baloch Yakjahti Committee – Kech said.

The protestors held placards and banners with slogans like Stop your terrorism in the state of Balochistan. The Protestors said the the Baloch nation will no longer accept the process of kidnapping, killing and killing people in fake encounters.

The rally saw massive gatherings despite the blockade, arrests, torture, intimidation and threats by the Punjab Police, thousands of people from Dera Ghazi Khan participated in the rally and raised their voices against state terrorism and brutality in Balochistan.

“From Makran to Dera Ghazi Khan, all the Baloch have now become one voice and a force against state oppression and oppressive policies. The state has set fire to Balochistan for the last two decades, there is not a single house where someone has not gone missing or their mutilated body has not been dumped and now every other house a youth is being targeted in a fake encounter. Is. The Baloch nation is organized against this state killings and will remain so organized”, Baloch Yakjahti Committee – Kech said.

Mehrang Baloch a political worker in her post on X said, “Our brave mothers are our source of strength and courage in this struggle, such brave mothers are with us and these wise people want to discourage us from arrests, FIRs and violence. It is naive to try to stop the caravan of Balochs dedicated to the spirit of resistance with their unsuccessful tactics.”

Massive crowds gathered at Dera Gazi Khan in Balochistan as the March against Baloch genocide staged a sit-in against the arrest of several Baloch cadre as well as against the disappearance of Baloch people.

“In Kohlu, FIR was done on our friends and at the same time they are being harassed in different ways. It is heard that Mir Nimat Muri has given place to the Baloch Solidarity Committee and the relatives and for this Mir Nimat is being harassed and Mir Nimat’s car has also been confiscated and the rest. Friends are also under state pressure,” posted Balochistan activist, Naxar Marii.

Earlier, in Turbat, Balochistan, the Long March had faced resistance as at least 20 participants, including women, were detained as the Baloch Yakjehti Council’s (BYC) long march reached Dera Ghazi Khan, Dawn reported.

Led by Mohammad Asif Laghari, the BYC’s long march was intercepted on Shah Sikander Road. The police claimed the participants resisted, leading to the detention of several men and women, although the women were later released.”

Baloch Solidarity Committee’s Dharna is continuing at DG Khan, Gadai Changi, but the police have blocked the road from all sides and are continuously harassing and harassing the Baloch people participating in the dharna,” posted the Baloch Yakjahti Committee on X.

ASP City Rehmatullah Durrani informed protesters of the imposition of Section 144, prohibiting processions or rallies, a directive the participants defied, as reported by Dawn.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Section 144, with police warning of action against violators until December 19, according to police.

Previously, a rally in Barkhan expressed solidarity with Balaach Mola Bakhsh’s family. The BYC’s spokesman reported the marchers’ departure from Kohlu town to Dera Ghazi Khan via Barkhan, where they were halted by a heavy police contingent. Attempts to enter Dera Ghazi town, observing a partial strike, resulted in a police baton charge.

Approximately 20 participants, including two women, were taken into custody and moved to an undisclosed location. BYC leaders condemned the baton charge, vowing to continue their struggle and reach Islamabad to protest the ‘extrajudicial killing’ of Bakhsh.

The committee also stated that the sit-in would continue until the arrested activists from DG Khan are released.

“The sit-in of Baloch Yakjehti Committee continues at Gadhai Chowk, Dera Ghazi Khan till the arrested activists from DG Khan are released. Despite hurdles and repression, a huge amount of people came from all areas of DG Khan to welcome the Caravan of long march against Baloch Genocide. We urge the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and peripheries to come and join the sit-in and protesting rally tomorrow at 12:00 am to halt the collective genocide of Baloch nation,” the committee said in another post on X.

The committee also requested Baloch people of Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas to reach DG Khan where the dharna is currently being staged.

The committee said “The brutal actions taken by the police in DG Khan for the last two days prove how much the state is afraid of the Baloch unity. By erecting obstacles in Sakhi Sarwar, Bawata Check Post and all other areas, the state sent a message to the Baloch that Baloch have no human and constitutional rights.”

The Balcoh Long March is being orgainsed by the Baloch people who have called for an end to state terrorism and massacres in Balochistan.