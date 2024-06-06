Manual Piloting and Milestones: Sunita Williams' Historic Starliner Flight

HOUSTON: In a groundbreaking mission, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore tested the unique manual piloting capabilities of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft while en route to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, Williams' third spaceflight, marked a historical milestone as the first crewed journey aboard the Starliner.

Despite the spacecraft's usual autonomous operations, the crew meticulously demonstrated manual controls during a 25-hour flight, including pointing Starliner's nose toward Earth to align with Tracking and Data Relay satellites for communication. The astronauts also adjusted the spacecraft's orientation to ensure optimal solar charging and demonstrated the ability to manually alter orbits and navigate by star trackers.

This mission is critical for Boeing, as the Starliner has faced numerous delays and technical issues, including a failed uncrewed test flight in 2019. The success of this manual piloting test elevates the spacecraft's credibility and marks a significant achievement for NASA's commercial crew program.