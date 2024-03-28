Begin typing your search...

Manhunt for terrorist after 3 Israelis injured in Jordan valley shooting

At least three Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley

ByANIANI|28 March 2024 2:35 PM GMT
Manhunt for terrorist after 3 Israelis injured in Jordan valley shooting
Israeli Soldiers in the Gaza Strip (Photo/ANI)

TEL AVIV: At least three Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley. Magen David Adom emergency responders said that a 30-year-old man was seriously injured while a man in his 20s was lightly hurt, both with gunshot wounds. Medics also treated a 13-year-old boy who was lightly hurt by glass shards.

Other vehicles were fired on as well.

Security forces are searching for the terrorist who is believed to have fled the scene on foot. Route 90 near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, is currently closed to traffic.

