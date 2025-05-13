Begin typing your search...

    Man arrested over fire at British Prime Minister Starmer's private house

    No one was injured in the blaze early Monday that damaged the door of the north London house.

    A police cordon is seen in Kentish Town, near British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in North London (AP)

    LONDON: British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.

    The 21-year-old was arrested early Tuesday.

    No one was injured in the blaze early Monday that damaged the door of the north London house.

    Starmer does not currently live there. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister's official Downing Street residence.

