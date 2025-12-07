Man arrested after pepper spray incident at UK’s Heathrow Airport, flights disrupted

LONDON: A man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the Heathrow Airport on Sunday after police were called to reports of a number of people being attacked with pepper spray, with the incident causing major travel disruptions.

The Metropolitan Police said the morning incident was not terrorism related and that the injuries to the victims were not thought to be “life-threatening or life changing”.

The force believes the incident involved an argument between a group of people known to each other.

“A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects,” the statement said.

The incident caused major disruption to flights, with the airport advising passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Our teams are currently responding to an incident involving the emergency services in the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park,” Heathrow Airport said.

“Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and to check with their airline for any queries,” it added.

Armed police rushed to the airport and London Ambulance Service also attended the scene as the victims were taken to hospital.

“At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured,” said Commander Peter Stevens of the Met Police.

“Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning, to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area.

“We are not treating this incident as terrorism. I understand the public’s concerns and would like to thank those in the area for their cooperation this morning,” he said.

The police are also appealing for anyone with information about the incident.