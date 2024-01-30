Maldives govt moves SC over impeachment process against Mohamed Muizzu

MALE: The Attorney General's Office has registered a case with the Maldives Supreme Court over the recent amendment to the Parliament's standing orders that enables opposition lawmakers to impeach the president, Maldives-based Sun Online reported.

In November, seven lawmakers resigned from the Parliament to assume top positions in the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu-led government. However, the Elections Commission decided against holding by-elections as the parliamentary polls are scheduled in 2024.

Taking advantage of the situation, the main opposition MDP, which holds a majority in the Parliament, amended the Parliament's standing orders so that vacated seats are not countered during the determination of the total number of Members of Parliament, according to Sun Online report.

Currently, the Maldives Parliament needs 54 votes to impeach Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, instead of the previous 58, as according to the amendment to the standing orders, the total number of MPs is now 80, instead of 87.

Last week, the MDP and opposition Democrats announced an alliance to work together in Parliament to "hold the government accountable." The MDP and Democrats have 56 MPs in total, which includes 43 MPs from the MDP and 13 MPs from Democrats. The two parties have the power to impeach the Maldives President if they want.

Speaking to Sun, Attorney General Ahmed Usham on Tuesday said that his office filed the case with the Supreme Court on Sunday. However, the court is yet to register the case.

On Monday, a MDP lawmaker said that the party had gathered enough signatures to register an impeachment motion. However, it has yet to be submitted, according to Sun Online report.

On Monday, the Maldives Parliament denied approval to three members of President Muizzu's cabinet: Usham, Housing Minister Ali Haidar Ahmed, and Islamic Minister Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed.

The development came after the MDP passed a three-line red whip the day before to reject the three ministers and Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed. However, Saeed survived the vote. Within hours of the vote, Usham, Haidar and Shaheem were reappointed to the cabinet and took their oath before Justice Husnu Al Suood.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maldives Parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, Maldives-based Adhadhu reported. A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled on Sunday.

As dramatic visuals surfaced on social media from Male, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen. According to Adhadhu, one video showcased Shaheem gripping Isa's leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair.

The footage also shows other members pushing Shaheem out of the area. A member of parliament was brought to an ambulance after suffering injuries, the local media reported.

Notably, the ministers' approval was slated for 1:30 pm (local time). However, several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session. The demonstrators said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament to quit, Adhadhu reported.

The ruling coalition parties, the PNC and the PPP, released a statement portraying the ministers' refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services, according to Adhadhu. However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorised. He criticised the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible.