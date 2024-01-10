Malaysia's Nov 2023 unemployment rate returns to pre-Covid level

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's unemployment rate in November 2023 fell to 3.3 per cent and returned to the pre-Covid pandemic level, registering 569,200 unemployed people, official data showed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said that the performance of the country's labour force improved in November 2023, signaling the positive growth of the current economy, with the continuous increase in the number of employed persons, whereas unemployment further declined, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the DOSM, the number of the labour force continued to register an increase in November 2023, rising by 0.2 per cent month-on-month to 17 million persons.

The labour force participation rate in November 2023 stood at 70.1 per cent, similar to the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons in November 2023 continued to rise with an addition of 0.2 per cent month-on-month, reaching a total of 16.43 million persons compared to the prior month.

The DOSM expects Malaysia's labour market to remain in a strong position in the coming months, in line with the country's growing economic performance.