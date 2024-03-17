Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he will pay a visit to Ukraine as quoted by media reports.

Macron noted that his visit will take place when "specific proposals and specific solutions" are ready, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

"I will tell you absolutely sincerely -- I will definitely come. I have a rule: to make my visit as useful as possible for Ukraine... I will come to Ukraine with specific proposals and specific solutions," he added.

The French President said that his visit would mean "a strong message and new directions in terms of cooperation".

On Monday, the Elysee Palace announced that Macron will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The French President had announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise an agreement on security guarantees. No specific date was given at the time, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Later, the visit was postponed for "security reasons".

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris on Saturday, Macron said that he had not abandoned his intention to visit Ukraine and would do so in the near future.