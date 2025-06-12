Begin typing your search...
Los Angeles police made nearly 400 arrests, detentions since Saturday
The Los Angeles Police Department has made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday in connection to immigration protests.
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Police Department has made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday in connection to immigration protests.
The vast majority arrests have been for failing to leave the area in defiance of requests from law enforcement, according to police.
There have been a handful of more serious charges including for assault against police officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun.
Next Story