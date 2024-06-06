"Look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond": Australian PM Albanese

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning the Lok Sabha elections and said that he is looking forward to growing the partnership between the two countries in 2024 and beyond. In a post on social media platform X, Albanese posted a picture of himself with his phone and wrote, "Great to speak with @narendramodi today to congratulate him on his election victory."

"Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond," he wrote in his post.

In his response to the Australian Prime Minister's tweet, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working together to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Very glad to speak to my friend @AlboMP. Thanked him for the warm wishes and congratulations. Look forward to working together to strengthen India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he wrote.

Prime Minister Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 seats it notched up in 2019. After PM Modi secured a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections, Iceland Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson sent him good regards, saying he look forward to deepening Iceland and India's cooperation.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP on your victory in the world's largest democratic election in history. I look forward to deepening Iceland and India's cooperation through our newly signed trade and economic partnership agreement," Iceland's PM wrote on X.

Earlier today, Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr and the Venezuelan government extended their warmest congratulations to PM Modi. President Marcos commended India as a sincere friend to the Philippines and expressed anticipation for the further strengthening of bilateral and regional partnerships in the years ahead.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela lauded India's exemplary democratic exercise during the general elections held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

In an official statement shared by Chancellor of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, on X, the government extended "its most sincere congratulations to the Republic of India for the exemplary democratic exercise carried out in the general elections that were held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, 2024, a process in which around 642 million people participated."