Lloyd Austin speaks with Argentina FM, thanks her for joining Ukraine Defence Contact Group

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, held a telephonic conversation with Argentinian counterpart, Luis Petri and the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the defence partnership between the two nations.

Secretary Austin thanked Minister Petri for Argentina's joining of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and the two leaders reaffirmed both countries' commitment to "supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine that can defend itself and deter Russian aggression," US Department of Defence said in the release.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the deepening of defense ties between the US and Argentina, to include Argentina's interest in becoming a NATO Global Partner, Argentina's decision to join the Combined Maritime Forces in the Middle East, and Argentina's resumption of its participation in the State Partnership Program with the Georgia National Guard, the release added.

"We noted with satisfaction the deepening of defense ties between the U.S. and Argentina, to include Argentina's interest in becoming a NATO Global Partner, Argentina's decision to join the Combined Maritime Forces in the Middle East, and Argentina's resumption of its participation in the State Partnership Program with the Georgia National Guard. I thanked Minister Petri for hosting the XVI Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, which will convene in Mendoza, Argentina on October 13-16, 2024," he added.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a coalition of about 50 nations that meets monthly to discuss Ukraine's security needs. The group first met in April 2022.

The two also leaders agreed to continue engaging on the important role that the Western Hemisphere plays in defending a rules-based world order.

Notably, NATO Global Partner are countries that are no part of the alliance but work with NATO on a regular basis.