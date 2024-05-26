Begin typing your search...

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig and announced Saturday.

Mohammad Rasoulof accepts the special prize award for the film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (AP)

PALME d’OR

“Anora”

GRAND PRIX

“All We Imagine as Light”

JURY PRIZE

“Emilia Perez”

SPECIAL PRIZE

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST ACTOR

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

BEST ACTRESS

Ensemble of “Emilia Perez,” Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz

BEST DIRECTOR

Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Substance”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or)

“Armand”

