Begin typing your search...
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it has chosen Naim Kassem to replace slain leader Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies “until victory is achieved”.
BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group on Tuesday said it chose Naim Kassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month.
Kassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group's acting leader since Nasrallah's death.
The group said in a statement that Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council elected Kassem, who had been Nasrallah's deputy leader for over three decades, as the new secretary-general.
Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies “until victory is achieved”.
Next Story