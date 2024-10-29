Begin typing your search...

    Lebanon's Hezbollah says it has chosen Naim Kassem to replace slain leader Hassan Nasrallah

    Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies “until victory is achieved”.

    AuthorAPAP|29 Oct 2024 3:09 PM IST
    Lebanons Hezbollah says it has chosen Naim Kassem to replace slain leader Hassan Nasrallah
    X

    BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group on Tuesday said it chose Naim Kassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month.

    Kassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group's acting leader since Nasrallah's death.

    The group said in a statement that Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council elected Kassem, who had been Nasrallah's deputy leader for over three decades, as the new secretary-general.

    Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies “until victory is achieved”.

    HezbollahIsraeli AirstrikeLebanon
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick