Large Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv kills 2, wounds at least 10

KYIV: A large Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukraninan capital killed two people and wounded at least 10 others early Sunday, authorities said.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the city centre.

The strikes that began overnight and continued after dawn also targeted residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a kindergarten, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who also said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital.

City administrator Tymur Tkachenko said a 12-year-old girl was among those killed.

“The Russians have restarted the child death counter,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

At Kyiv's central train station, passengers arrived to the crackle of anti-aircraft gunfire and the low buzz of attack drones. Mostly women, they waited quietly in a platform underpass until the air raid alert ended. Parents checked the news on their phones while children played online games.

“The sky has turned black again,” said one woman at the station, who gave only her first name, Erika. “It's happening a lot.”