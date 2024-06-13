Kuwait fire: IAF's C-130J Super Hercules on stand-by at Hindan airbase for bringing back bodies of Indians

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft is on stand-by at the Hindan airbase near Delhi for bringing back bodies of Indian-origin persons who lost their lives in a fire incident in Kuwait, Defence officials said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya has assured visiting Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh of "early repatriation" of mortal remains of Indians who were killed in a fire incident on Wednesday at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait.

He also conveyed his condolence on the tragic incident and said that full support will be extended in medical care and the investigation of the incident.

"MoS @KVSinghMPGonda called on FM of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in Kuwait. FM Yahya conveyed his condolences on the tragic incident. He assured full support including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains and investigation of the incident," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

MoS MEA Singh also visited Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital in Kuwait where seven Indians, who were injured in a fire incident, are undergoing treatment. He ascertained their well-being and assured them of the Indian government's support.

During his visit, he appreciated the hospital authorities, doctors and nurses for taking good care of Indians.

After arrival in Kuwait, Kirti Vardhan Singh immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well well-being of Indians who had been injured in the fire incident in the Mangaf area on Wednesday. He met six injured Indians undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Over 40 Indians died and over 50 others were injured in the fire, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding the injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.

The people who have sustained injuries are admitted and undergoing treatment in five government hospitals in Kuwait: Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait continues to remain in touch with local authorities to provide relief to those affected by the incident.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has established a helpline for family members to get in touch and updates are being provided through the helpline.

Before leaving for Kuwait to oversee the assistance of Indians injured in the devastating fire and to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that some of the bodies had been charred beyond recognition.

Soon after the news of the fire incident in Kuwait broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund to the families of deceased Indian nationals.

PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured all possible assistance from the Indian government.

"Prime Minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased India nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund," the statement added.