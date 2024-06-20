Begin typing your search...

Kenya's snakebite crisis: Delayed treatment, high stakes

The Ministry of Health reports 20,000 cases annually, with 4,000 deaths and thousands more suffering complications.

ByPTIPTI|20 Jun 2024 9:11 AM GMT
Kenyas snakebite crisis: Delayed treatment, high stakes
X

Representative Image 

KENYA: Esther Kangali experienced a gruesome fate when a snake bite led to the amputation of her leg due to the lack of timely medical treatment in Kenya. Kangali had rushed to a local health center which was unequipped with antivenom, mirroring a widespread health crisis.

Kenya's health facilities, particularly in snakebite-prone areas like Kitui County, frequently run out of the vital snakebite antidote. The Ministry of Health reports 20,000 cases annually, with 4,000 deaths and thousands more suffering complications.

Researchers, in collaboration with international institutions, are striving to develop and produce affordable antivenom locally. This is crucial as improper treatment continues to mar lives. Efforts include community outreach programs teaching prevention and first aid.

World CupKenyaKenya's snakebite crisis
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X