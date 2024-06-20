Kenya's snakebite crisis: Delayed treatment, high stakes

KENYA: Esther Kangali experienced a gruesome fate when a snake bite led to the amputation of her leg due to the lack of timely medical treatment in Kenya. Kangali had rushed to a local health center which was unequipped with antivenom, mirroring a widespread health crisis.

Kenya's health facilities, particularly in snakebite-prone areas like Kitui County, frequently run out of the vital snakebite antidote. The Ministry of Health reports 20,000 cases annually, with 4,000 deaths and thousands more suffering complications.

Researchers, in collaboration with international institutions, are striving to develop and produce affordable antivenom locally. This is crucial as improper treatment continues to mar lives. Efforts include community outreach programs teaching prevention and first aid.