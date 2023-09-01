Kenya's defence delegation visits Goa Shipyard

PANAJI: A high-level Kenyan delegation led by their Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale, who is in India for three days, visited the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Thursday. Chief Managing Director, GSL, Brajesh Upadhyay apprised Duale of the ship design, shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities of GSL.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence (CSD) took a keen interest in the modernised infrastructure capability of the shipyard as well as the diversified product range of GSL, which will find application in the maritime sector of Kenya. Kenya’s CSD also expressed his desire for closer collaboration between Goa Shipyard Limited and Kenya Shipyards Limited, both Government-owned Shipyards in their respective countries, in the Indian Ocean Region. Kenya's Cabinet Secretary Duale arrived in New Delhi on August 28 on a three-day visit to India.

He held talks with his Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at a bilateral meeting on August 29. Defence Minister Singh said collaboration between India and Kenya in sectors like trade, economy, education, health and people-to-people contact has grown from strength to strength. "Our collaborations in trade, economy, education, health and people-to-people contacts have grown from strength to strength. I am happy to note that both our countries worked closely in the UN Security Council in 2021-22 as non-permanent members. We thank Kenya for their support to the Indian candidature for their 2028-29 term also,” Singh said.

He said India has prioritized engagement with African nations. “Our Prime Minister has written to all G20 member countries to include the African Union in G20 membership in the upcoming Leaders' Summit under India's presidency...." Singh said India has also extended its support for Kenya's secretary-generalship of IMO (International Maritime Organisation) in July 2023. Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary also congratulated India for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar south pole. “I am happy that India has become the fourth country globally to join the nations that have achieved that milestone. Congratulations!” Duale said.

This is the maiden visit of Cabinet Secretary Duale to India and the highest-level stand-alone political visit from Kenya since the new government assumed office in September 2022. "The visit is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with African nations and the growing cooperation between India and Kenya, in particular. It is expected to open new avenues for further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries," a statement released by the Ministry of Defence read.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours with robust and multi-faceted partnerships, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people-to-people contacts.