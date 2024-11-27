Kamala Harris vows to fight for democracy, rule of law

WASHINGTON: Days after she lost the presidential election to Republican opponent Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will continue to fight for democracy, rule of law, equal justice and freedom.

There is so much to fight for to ensure a future where everyone can pursue their dreams and the fight did not end on November 5, Harris said while addressing her major supporters and fundraisers from across the nation who were part of her presidential campaign and had gathered over a call on Tuesday.

The presidential election was held on November 5. While Trump will succeed President Joe Biden, Harris will be succeeded by J D Vance.

"We are going to stay in the fight. We have so much to fight for a future where everyone can pursue their dreams and their ambitions and their aspirations. We're going to continue fighting for the right of women to make decisions about their own body," Harris said.

"We're going to continue fighting for our democracy, for rule of law, for equal justice. We're going to fight for the idea that it is so fundamental to who we are and our strength that we focus not on who we beat down but who we lift up," she said.

This is an "uncertain time", the vice president said.

"I am looking at this moment with clear eyes as we all are clear about this. I am clear at the moment that we are in with uncertainty and everything else that gives us concern, if not fear about," she said.

"We are not powerless and so it's going to take, as we always say, hard work. You all heard me say this many times before we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work can be joyful work and we must remain intentional," she said.

Harris said the light of America's promise will burn bright as long as they never give up and as long as they keep fighting.

"That fight that fuelled our campaigns, that fight for freedom and opportunity for dignity, that fight did not end on November 5. It did not end, and it is an enduring point for the ideals that are at the heart of our nation.

"As I often talk about, it is the ideals that reflect the promise of America... We believe in the promise of America. We cannot give up on the promise of America. We cannot give up on our belief in what that means. Because after all the promise of America will only be achieved if we stay in the fight," Harris said.