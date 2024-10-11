Kamala Harris a captive of her party, its unpopular policies: WSJ editorial board

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris is a captive of her Democratic party and its unpopular policies, the editorial board of a top American financial daily said on Thursday, warning the ruling party that her Republican rival Donald Trump can win anyway if the undecided voters conclude that she is merely a political cipher.

"Harris and Democrats are betting that a majority of voters will never vote for Trump again, and they may be right. But he could win anyway if the remaining undecided voters conclude that Ms. Harris is merely a political cipher whose agenda is whatever Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren command,” said the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal.

In a damaging editorial, the daily said Harris’s recent interviews showed that her campaign of “vibes” and safe appearances suggested she would be, like President Joe Biden, a captive of her party and its unpopular policies.

“Even if they disagree with him, voters can’t say Donald Trump hasn’t put his stamp on his party and the issues. That isn’t true of Mr. Biden, who has always followed the rest of his party. Thus as President, he veered left, bowing to progressives on everything from immigration to spending to cultural coercion. He’s ending his term with a 41 per cent approval rating,” the daily wrote.

“Without having to compete in a presidential primary, Harris had a chance to set her campaign path. Instead, she has hugged closely to both the Biden record and her party’s progressive agenda,” it said.

Observing that of late Harris has begun to suggest she is a moderate by using words like “consensus” and “compromise”, The Wall Street Journal said, but there’s not a single issue on which she has stood up to the left of her party.

“Some Democrats have urged her to find such an issue and run on it. Perhaps endorse charter schools. Or say parents must approve gender transitioning surgery for minors. She won’t do even that,” it said.

The Financial Daily noted that her Vice President’s political momentum seems to have stalled. “Mr. Trump hasn’t risen much in the polls, but Ms. Harris seems to have plateaued. If you read the Democratic press, which means nearly all of the press, you’ll notice a creeping concern this week that Mr. Trump is gaining in the polls in the battleground states,” it said.

“Democrats are suddenly worried, and a few are starting to blame Harris for playing it safe with her version of Biden’s 2020 basement campaign strategy. They want her to define herself better for swing voters,” said the editorial.