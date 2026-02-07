Justice Department will allow lawmakers to see unredacted versions of released Epstein files

The letter obtained by The Associated Press says that lawmakers will be able to review unredacted versions of the more than 3 million files that the Justice Department has released to comply with a law passed by Congress last year.

To access the files, lawmakers will need to give the Justice Department 24 hours' notice. They will be able to review the files on computers at the Department of Justice. Only lawmakers, not their staff, will have access to the files and they will be permitted to take notes but not make electronic copies.

The arrangement, first reported by NBC News, showed the continued demand for information on Epstein and his crimes by lawmakers, even after the Justice Department devoted large numbers of its staff to comply with the law passed by Congress last year.